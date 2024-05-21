Dade Phelan, House incumbents receive major fundraising boost from casino magnate
The embattled Texas House speaker received twice as much in fundraising this period than his challenger David Covey.
Under attack from the right, House Speaker Dade Phelan and his allies are outpacing their primary opponents in fundraising going into a heated May 28 runoff that’s pitting Republican incumbents against far-right challengers.
The incumbents saw key support from politically connected business groups and megadonors — with a surprise last-minute influx from Miriam Adelson, the owner of the Las Vegas Sands casino empire who is intent on legalizing her business in Texas.
Phelan, R-Beaumont, was pushed into an overtime contest after he finished second to GOP activist David Covey in a three-way March primary.
Covey raked in an impressive haul in his own right, raising some $1.7 million and spending nearly as much since late February, according to campaign finance reports due this week.
Once dismissed as a longshot, the 34-year-old oil and gas trader has won the support of Phelan’s high-profile political rivals, including Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick and Midland oilman Tim Dunn, a billionaire megadonor who is funding an aggressive campaign to oust Phelan and rid the party of so-called moderates.
Dunn’s new political group, Texans United for a Conservative Majority PAC, was one of Covey’s biggest donors in recent weeks, kicking in more than $400,000 during the runoff. Patrick donated $100,000, while Amarillo businessman Alex Fairly contributed $500,000. Fairly is the father of Caroline Fairly, who won her Republican House primary in March. The trio accounted for more than 60% of Covey’s fundraising in his latest finance report, which covered all campaign activity from Feb. 25 through Saturday.
That was not enough to match Phelan, who has raked in about $3.4 million and spent nearly $3.9 million over the same span, more than doubling up Covey. Phelan’s biggest backers included a who’s-who of the state’s usual GOP donor crowd — along with a significant boost from Adelson’s newly formed group, Texas Defense PAC. All told, he received more than $660,000 from Adelson and Texas Sands PAC, another group linked to the casino empire.
Adelson, who took the helm of Las Vegas Sands following the death of her husband, Sheldon Adelson, is among the wealthiest women in the country. She cut a $9 million check earlier this month for Texas Defense PAC — the group’s only source of funding.
The PAC also kicked in more than $400,000 to endangered GOP state Reps. Frederick Frazier of McKinney, Justin Holland of Rockwall and John Kuempel of Seguin. All three easily outpaced their runoff foes in fundraising and spending in the latest finance reports, thanks in part to Adelson’s support.
Adelson has pushed for legalized casino gambling in Texas for years, but her efforts have largely been thwarted by the Senate, where Patrick has been cool to the measure. Phelan has been more receptive to the idea, saying at the start of last year’s regular session that he wanted to see “destination-style casinos that are high-quality and that create jobs.” He also noted that his district, tucked in Texas’ southeast corner along the Louisiana border, is “a stone’s throw” from casinos that are legalized across state lines.
Some of the GOP challengers on the other side of Adelson’s spending were quick to frame it as a tainted source of funding from an industry that some in the party oppose over concerns that it would stoke gambling addictions and attract crime. Holland’s opponent, former tea party leader and Trump spokesperson Katrina Pierson, derided Holland for being “funded by out of state billionaires.”
“If you’re a ‘Republican,’ and you’re taking hundreds of thousands of dollars from the casino lobby in the primary, you’re NOT the good guy. You’re a useful idiot,” tweeted Mitch Little, an attorney who recently ousted state Rep. Kronda Thimesch of Lewisville.
A similar theme played out in most of the eight House runoffs involving GOP incumbents, with nearly all eclipsing their challengers in fundraising. In North Texas’ District 64, state Rep. Lynn Stucky was outspent by challenger Andy Hopper, though Stucky hauled in more than Hopper and had nearly six times as much cash on hand as of this weekend.
Early voting began Monday and ends Friday ahead of Election Day on May 28.
Voting FAQ: 2024 Elections
-
What other elections should I know about?
Texas voters may be able to participate in the following elections:
- May 4 elections for many local elected offices and bond propositions that are not part of county government. The voter registration deadline is April 4.
- May 28 primary runoffs for elected offices in which no candidate won more than half of the votes during the March Republican and Democratic primaries. The voter registration deadline is April 29.
- Nov. 5 general elections for many state, federal and county offices. The voter registration deadline is Oct. 7.
-
Are there rules at the polls?
Cellphones, cameras, computers and other devices that can record sound or images cannot be used within 100 feet of voting stations (where ballots are marked). There are usually traffic cones or signs indicating this. Campaigning, including wearing clothing or other items that publicize candidates, political parties or measures on the ballot, is also banned beyond this point. Voters are allowed to use written notes to cast their ballot at the discretion of election officers, who may determine if the material counts as campaigning. Firearms, including handguns, are also prohibited at polling places, according to Texas law.
-
What are my rights as a voter?
Voters have the right to:
- cast a provisional ballot if they are registered but their name does not appear on the list of registered voters because of an administrative issue
- get written instructions about how to cast a ballot or to ask a polling place officer or worker (but not about who or what to vote for)
- use up to two additional ballots to make corrections if a voter makes a mistake while marking their ballot
- generally cast their ballots in secret and should not be subject to intimidation
- get interpretation, assistance or accommodations to vote if they have a disability or limited English proficiency
- vote during work hours without being penalized or losing pay (this may not apply if a worker has two hours before or after work to go vote)
- cast their ballot as long as they’re in line by 7 p.m. on Election Day
A state law passed in 2023 also allows voters with disabilities or mobility problems to skip the line at their polling location and requires each polling location to have a designated parking spot for curbside voting.
-
What if I was planning to vote in person, but I have been diagnosed with COVID-19 or get sick?
If you have contracted COVID-19 or are exhibiting symptoms, consider requesting an emergency early voting ballot or using curbside voting.
Emergency ballot: These ballots can be requested if you become sick or disabled close to an election and are unable to go to a polling place on Election Day. To qualify, you must designate a representative to submit an application in person on your behalf and have a certified doctor’s note. The application must be received by your county’s early voting clerk before 5 p.m. on Election Day.
Your ballot must be returned by the same designated representative before 7 p.m. on Election Day to be counted. Contact your county elections office for more details about an emergency early-voting ballot due to sickness or disability.
Curbside voting: You can also contact your county elections office to determine if you’re eligible for curbside voting, which must be made available at every polling place for voters with disabilities unable to enter a polling location.
-
What can I do if I have trouble voting?
At the polls, voters can talk to election officers or poll workers if they run into issues. The secretary of state’s office has a helpline at 1-800-252-VOTE (8683) to reach state attorneys available to assist voters and election officials with questions. A coalition of voting rights groups runs voter protection hotlines in several languages. Disability Rights Texas also offers a helpline for people with disabilities.
- Read more
