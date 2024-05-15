Two years later, Judge orders new election for Harris County judicial seat
Democratic Judge DaSean Jones beat out Tami Pierce by 449 votes in 2022, prompting one of several election challenges filed by unsuccessful Republican candidates. Many other election challenges were dismissed.
A judge ordered Harris County to hold a new election for the 180th District Court judge after Republican candidate Tami Pierce, who narrowly lost to Democratic Judge DaSean Jones, filed a lawsuit challenging the results. Jones won by a margin of 449 votes in 2022.
Judge David Peeples, a visiting judge from Bexar County, issued the order Wednesday in the 165th District Court, first reported by the Houston Chronicle.
Peeples ordered the new election after dismissing a series of other 2022 elections challenges filed by unsuccessful Republican candidates. He said the narrow margin of the Jones-Pierce race indicated the true outcome could not be determined.
Peeples said in his ruling that 1,430 illegal votes were cast in the judicial race, though it’s not clear which candidate received the majority of those ballots.
Oliver Brown, Jones’ lawyer, said they will appeal the ruling. Brown said he expects “it will be overturned because Pierce did not meet the legal standard.”
Jones was first elected to the 180th District Court in 2018. He recently won the Democratic primary for Place 2 on the Texas Supreme Court and he faces Republican Jimmy Blacklock, who currently holds the seat.
This is a developing story, check back for updates.
