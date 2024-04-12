Texas Democrats open to saving U.S. Speaker Mike Johnson from motion to vacate
House Democrats voted in lockstep against former Speaker Kevin McCarthy. This time some Texans say they’re open to saving the Louisiana speaker.
WASHINGTON — Six months ago, U.S. House Democrats united with a sliver of far-right Republicans to oust former Speaker Kevin McCarthy of California. Now, as history is poised to repeat itself, some Texas Democrats say they’re open letting Speaker Mike Johnson off the hook.
U.S. Rep. Marc Veasey, D- Fort Worth, said he would not vote to oust Johnson without good reason.
“It’s my personal opinion that whoever the Republicans pick as speaker, barring the opportunity for a Democrat to be speaker, then that person should stay in there and we should all have a vested interest in making sure that this system runs smoothly and that we do stuff for the American public,” Veasey said in an interview. “If he’s willing to help out on Ukraine, and if he’s willing to do fair up and down votes on keeping the government open, then there’s no real reason why we would just oust.”
Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene, R-Georgia, filed a motion to vacate last month — the same tactic Rep. Matt Gaetz, R-Florida, used to oust McCarthy. Greene opposes Johnson's plans to put Ukraine aid on the floor for a vote, which he is currently negotiating with the White House after months of stalling the package. Greene has not yet brought the motion up for a vote.
McCarthy was ousted after failing to appease hardline conservatives in a chamber with only a slim majority. Democrats voted in lockstep for Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries, ensuring McCarthy’s demise. Despite inheriting the same dynamics in the House, Johnson has had to grapple with an even tighter GOP majority, forcing him to reach across the aisle.
Jeffries told reporters that “a reasonable number of Democrats” would not want to see Johnson fall as a result of “doing the right thing” regarding Ukraine aid.
Rep. Veronica Escobar, D-El Paso, and Rep. Joaquin Castro, D-San Antonio, indicated that they might allow Johnson to keep his throne at the direction of Jeffries.
“If there is any direction by [Jeffries] to make space for Speaker Johnson in the face of a motion to vacate, strictly because he is doing the right thing on Ukraine, I think it's important for the caucus to get direction from leader Jeffries,” Rep. Veronica Escobar, D-El Paso, said.
Democratic Reps. Jasmine Crockett of Dallas said “at this point” she’d vote to vacate Johnson. Rep. Lloyd Doggett of Austin said he would vote for Jeffries.
Texas Republicans largely appear unlikely to vote for Johnson’s removal, however, many are still keeping their cards close to the vest.
Rep. Nathaniel Moran, R-Tyler, and Rep. Pat Fallon, R-Sherman, voted to save McCarthy, and said they would do the same for Johnson. Rep. Chip Roy, R-Austin, a leader of the hard-right Freedom Caucus – declined to state if he would save Johnson. Roy told the Washington Post that it would be a “complete failure” to put Ukraine on the floor without “dealing with the border.”
