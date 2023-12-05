“Someone tell me what to do”

911 dispatcher: You can hear the gunshots being fired?

Ogburn: Yeah, they’re in the building. I don’t know. There’s been a lot. A whole lot. And I got a message that somebody, somebody is shot in another classroom.

911 dispatcher: Somebody is shot in a classroom, ma’am? OK, can you tell me …

Ogburn: Not mine. In another one. Another classroom. I don’t know. I don’t know. Please hurry. Hurry.

911 dispatcher: What room number? What room number? Can you tell me what room?

Ogburn: I’m in Room 102.

911 dispatcher: Is he going to be across from you?

Ogburn: I don’t know where he’s at right now. I got to go. I can’t let him hear me. I can’t let him hear me.