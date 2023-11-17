Texas House cuts school vouchers out of the education bill. See how lawmakers voted on the measure.
Here’s how each representative voted on an amendment that removed school vouchers from the education bill on Friday.
Sign up for The Brief, The Texas Tribune’s daily newsletter that keeps readers up to speed on the most essential Texas news.
On Friday, the Texas House took up a massive education bill that would have implemented a school vouchers program in Texas. However, an amendment to remove the program from the bill was approved by a majority of House members, which effectively killed the push for vouchers in the lower chamber.
Here’s how lawmakers voted on the amendment:
Texans need truth. Help us report it.
Independent Texas reporting needs your support. The Texas Tribune delivers fact-based journalism for Texans, by Texans — and our community of members, the readers who donate, make our work possible. Help us bring you and millions of others in-depth news and information. Will you support our nonprofit newsroom with a donation of any amount?Yes, I'll donate today