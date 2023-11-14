Watch Texas Tribune journalists discuss their experience on a rural reproductive health project
Reporter Eleanor Klibanoff and photojournalist Shelby Tauber talked with Tribune editor Terri Langford about their reporting on a story of a 26-year-old Texan who was told her twin sons had a zero percent chance of survival after childbirth.
Sign up for The Brief, The Texas Tribune’s daily newsletter that keeps readers up to speed on the most essential Texas news.
On Oct. 11, 2023, The Texas Tribune published a longform story by reporter Eleanor Klibanoff and photojournalist Shelby Tauber about Miranda Michel, a 26-year-old Texan who was told her twin sons had a zero percent chance of survival after childbirth. Texas' abortion laws required her to carry the pregnancy to term.
Last week, Klibanoff and Tauber sat down with Terri Langford, the Tribune's health and human services editor, for a candid conversation about the project, the challenges in covering such a sensitive issue, and their relationship with Miranda Michel through her journey.
Watch video of their conversation above, and be sure to read their project.
Texans need truth. Help us report it.
Independent Texas reporting needs your support. The Texas Tribune delivers fact-based journalism for Texans, by Texans — and our community of members, the readers who donate, make our work possible. Help us bring you and millions of others in-depth news and information. Will you support our nonprofit newsroom with a donation of any amount?Yes, I'll donate today