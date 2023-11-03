Watch a Texas Tribune conversation on the state Legislature’s special session
Journalists covering the Texas Capitol discussed what came out of this year’s third special session and what is still to be resolved.
Texas lawmakers came into the third special session, which started in October, focused on education, primarily around the issues of school vouchers and teacher raises. But other issues came up as well, as Gov. Greg Abbott prioritized border security-related legislation. What came out of that third special session, what’s next for Texas lawmakers and how will Texans across the state be affected?
In a Nov. 15 Texas Tribune discussion, we discussed what made it to the governor’s desk and what didn’t. What were the big takeaways from the policy debates? How will these changes affect our state’s teacher shortages and gaps in student performance?
We also looked at the politics of the Texas Legislature, in a year of considerable tensions between the House and Senate. How did they navigate the special session amid massive tension between House Speaker Dade Phelan and Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick? What should we expect moving forward?
Moderated by Tribune politics editor Rebekah Allen, this hourlong conversation featured Edward McKinley, Austin Bureau reporter for The Houston Chronicle; Tribune primary political correspondent Patrick Svitek; and Tribune political reporter Zach Despart.
