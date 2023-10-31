Longtime Republican U.S. Rep. Kay Granger of Fort Worth expected to not seek reelection
The chair of the powerful Appropriations Committee has held her seat, anchored in Fort Worth, since 1997. She is expected to announce her decision to not seek another term later this week, a source said.
U.S. Rep. Kay Granger, R-Fort Worth, is preparing to announce she will not run again after serving over two decades in Congress.
Granger, who chairs the powerful House Appropriations Committee, is expected to formally announce her decision by the end of the week, according to a source close to her, granted anonymity to discuss the plans.
The Fort Worth Report and KERA News first reported Tuesday night that Granger would not run again, citing "five well-placed sources who know the longtime congresswoman’s plans."
The 80-year-old Granger has represented Texas' 12th Congressional District since 1997.
Her district was drawn to favor Republicans and will likely stay in the GOP column.
