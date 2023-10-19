Texan Sidney Powell, Trump co-defendant, pleads guilty in Georgia election interference case
Under the plea agreement, the lawyer will serve six years’ probation, pay a $6,000 fine plus $2,700 to the secretary of state’s office and testify truthfully at co-defendants’ trials.
Pro-Trump lawyer and Texan Sidney Powell has pled guilty in a Georgia election-interference case.
Appearing before Fulton County Superior Court Judge Scott McAfee, the former federal prosecutor pleaded guilty to several misdemeanors. She agreed to serve six years of probation, pay a $6,000 fine, pay $2,700 to the Georgia secretary of state’s office and testify truthfully at co-defendants’ trials.
This is a developing story and will be updated.
