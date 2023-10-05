U.S. Rep. Troy Nehls leads push for Donald Trump to be next House Speaker
Trump has shown some signs of humoring the idea. He posted a picture of himself with the speaker’s gavel on social media and is reportedly considering visiting the Capitol next week.
Sign up for The Brief, The Texas Tribune’s daily newsletter that keeps readers up to speed on the most essential Texas news.
WASHINGTON — U.S. Rep. Troy Nehls, R-Richmond, is recruiting his peers to support an exceedingly improbable push to make former President Donald Trump the next speaker of the House.
“I nominate Donald J. Trump for Speaker of the House,” U.S. Rep. Troy Nehls declared on social media shortly after Kevin McCarthy was ousted from the job.
Nehls said this week he has since reached out to a host of other Republicans, including Rep. Ronny Jackson of Amarillo, and said some of them would be open to making the case for Trump as the House votes on its next speaker Wednesday. Jackson, a staunch Trump supporter, used to be the president’s White House physician. Jackson’s office did not immediately respond to a request for comment.
No one who is not a member of Congress has ever served as speaker, and the idea faces near impossible political odds. But Trump has shown some signs of humoring the idea. He is considering visiting the Capitol before the speaker election, Politico reported, and posted a picture of himself with the speaker’s gavel on social media.
Trump is also the Republican forerunner for the 2024 presidential election and has said that he’s keeping his attention on that race. Speaking with reporters Wednesday outside a New York courthouse where he is the defendant in a civil suit, Trump said he’ll “do whatever’s best for the country and the Republican Party” but “we have some great people” already running for speaker.
“I’ll do whatever it is to help, but my focus, my total focus, is being president,” Trump continued.
The odds against Trump are enormous. He is mired in a web of legal challenges, including four criminal indictments related to hush money payments to cover up an alleged affair, retaining of classified documents after being instructed to return them and his efforts to overturn the 2020 presidential election.
There are few people whom House Democrats despise more than Trump, and the speaker is chosen by a simple majority in the whole House. Trump would need practically the entire Republican conference to back him, and there are some popular Republicans already in the race. Democrats voted as a bloc to remove McCarthy and are unlikely to support another Republican candidate. They repeatedly voted unanimously for House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries to be speaker in January.
House Majority Leader Steve Scalise and Judiciary Chair Jim Jordan have both thrown their names into the ring to become speaker. Republican Study Committee Chair Kevin Hern has also expressed interest and made a pitch during a Texas Republican delegation lunch Wednesday.
Scalise already has several vocal backers, including Reps. Tony Gonzales of San Antonio and Jake Ellzey of Waxahachie.
The choice appears to be from that pool for most rank and file Republicans. Several Texas members said they were impressed with Scalise, Jordan and Hern and would be happy to support whoever among them would be able to rally the support of the entire conference.
U.S. Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene, R-Georgia, a close Trump ally, has also been calling for the former president to become speaker.
Texans need truth. Help us report it.
Independent Texas reporting needs your support. The Texas Tribune delivers fact-based journalism for Texans, by Texans — and our community of members, the readers who donate, make our work possible. Help us bring you and millions of others in-depth news and information. Will you support our nonprofit newsroom with a donation of any amount?Yes, I'll donate today