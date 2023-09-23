The 2023 Texas Tribune Festival
Watch Gabrielle Giffords and Mark Kelly speak at 11 a.m. CT at the 2023 Texas Tribune Festival
Giffords, a former U.S. representative, and Kelly, a U.S. senator, will talk with Katie Couric about combating the epidemic of gun violence.
