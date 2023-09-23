 Skip to main content
The 2023 Texas Tribune Festival

Watch Gabrielle Giffords and Mark Kelly speak at 11 a.m. CT at the 2023 Texas Tribune Festival

Giffords, a former U.S. representative, and Kelly, a U.S. senator, will talk with Katie Couric about combating the epidemic of gun violence.

Republish
Watch more video.

Texans need truth. Help us report it.

Our Fall Member Drive is underway, and we need your support. The Texas Tribune is a critical source of truth and information for Texans across the state and beyond — and our community of members, the readers who donate, make our work possible. Will you join as a member with a tax-deductible donation of any amount?

Yes, I'll donate today

Explore related story topics

Congress Politics Gun rights Guns In Texas