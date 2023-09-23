 Skip to main content
The 2023 Texas Tribune Festival

Watch Colin Allred speak at 9 a.m. CT at the 2023 Texas Tribune Festival

The Democratic congressman from Dallas will talk about the race he hopes to run against U.S. Sen. Ted Cruz in 2024.

Republish
Watch more video.

Texans need truth. Help us report it.

Our Fall Member Drive is underway, and we need your support. The Texas Tribune is a critical source of truth and information for Texans across the state and beyond — and our community of members, the readers who donate, make our work possible. Will you join as a member with a tax-deductible donation of any amount?

Yes, I'll donate today

Explore related story topics

Congress Politics 2024 elections Colin Allred Ted Cruz