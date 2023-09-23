The 2023 Texas Tribune Festival
Watch Colin Allred speak at 9 a.m. CT at the 2023 Texas Tribune Festival
The Democratic congressman from Dallas will talk about the race he hopes to run against U.S. Sen. Ted Cruz in 2024.
Texans need truth. Help us report it.
Our Fall Member Drive is underway, and we need your support. The Texas Tribune is a critical source of truth and information for Texans across the state and beyond — and our community of members, the readers who donate, make our work possible. Will you join as a member with a tax-deductible donation of any amount?Yes, I'll donate today