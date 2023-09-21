The 2023 Texas Tribune Festival
Watch Chris Sununu speak at 7 p.m. at the 2023 Texas Tribune Festival
Tribune co-founder Evan Smith will interview the New Hampshire governor on the future of the GOP, how the 2024 election will play out and his family’s commitment to public service.
Texans need truth. Help us report it.
Our Fall Member Drive is underway, and we need your support. The Texas Tribune is a critical source of truth and information for Texans across the state and beyond — and our community of members, the readers who donate, make our work possible. Will you join as a member with a tax-deductible donation of any amount?Yes, I'll donate today