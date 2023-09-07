Paxton trial updates: Suspended AG makes plea for campaign donations amid impeachment proceedings
Watch a livestream of the attorney general’s impeachment trial and get the latest updates as senators weigh his political future.
The historic impeachment trial of suspended Attorney General Ken Paxton is underway in the Texas Senate. He faces 16 articles of impeachment that accuse him of misusing the powers of the attorney general’s office to help his friend and donor Nate Paul, an Austin real estate investor who was under federal investigation.
Paxton pleaded not guilty to all impeachment articles on the trial’s first day. His defense attorneys have vowed to disprove the accusations and said they will present evidence showing they are based on assumptions, not facts.
The trial could last several weeks and is expected to hinge on Paxton’s relationship with Paul. It could also prominently feature details of Paxton’s alleged extramarital affair. The proceedings involve a massive cast of elected officials, high-profile lawyers, whistleblowers from within Paxton’s office and the attorney general’s former personal assistant.
Paxton asks for campaign donations amid impeachment trial
As the Ken Paxton impeachment trial continued early Wednesday evening, Paxton sent a fundraising email to supporters, telling them that “with your help, I can be back in office by the end of the month.”
In the lengthy email published on social media by a Dallas Morning News reporter, Paxton touted his role in pushing back against President Joe Biden’s policies and cited “crucial victories” against “Big Tech tyranny and deceitful business practices.”
“I will NEVER SURRENDER,” he added before asking supporters if they can spare $50 “to help me stand strong.”
The fundraising email came hours after Paxton attorney Tony Buzbee again demurred on questions about the financing of the suspended attorney general’s defense. After Buzbee mentioned that lead prosecutors Dick DeGuerin and Rusty Hardin were being paid $500 an hour for their services, witness Jeff Mateer asked Buzbee about his own rate.
"You'll find out soon enough,” Buzbee responded.
Ken Paxton’s impeachment trial: What to know
-
Paxton faces several allegations
Suspended Attorney General Ken Paxton is accused of bribery, disregarding his official duty, making false statements and abusing the public trust. Impeachment managers submitted nearly 4,000 pages of evidence ahead of Paxton’s trial in the Senate. Paxton pleaded not guilty.
-
Texas Senate acting as impeachment jury
Texas senators are considering 16 of 20 impeachment articles. Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick is acting as judge. Witnesses are testifying under oath, senator-jurors will deliberate privately and votes will be conducted without public debate. The attorney general’s wife, Sen. Angela Paxton, will sit as part of the court, but will not vote or deliberate.
-
The trial features several high-profile Texans
Ken Paxton’s impeachment trial involves a massive cast of elected officials, high-profile lawyers, whistleblowers from within his office, an indicted real estate investor and the attorney general’s former personal assistant.
-
A political donor is at the center of the accusations
Austin real estate investor Nate Paul, a political donor to Ken Paxton, complained to the attorney general that he was the target of conspiracies perpetrated by business rivals, judges and law enforcement as he faced an FBI investigation. Paxton hired an outside attorney to investigate Paul’s claims against the advice of top aides. Paul has since been charged with eight felony counts of making false statements to financial institutions.
-
Paxton has been mired in legal trouble for years
One of the state’s most powerful Republicans, Paxton was indicted in Collin County for securities fraud in 2015, faces a State Bar of Texas lawsuit accusing him of lying to the U.S. Supreme Court in an attempt to overturn the 2020 presidential election, and was sued by four executives who were fired from the attorney general’s office after reporting him to law enforcement. Paxton also faces a federal investigation into bribery accusations. Even so, Texas voters have continued to support him, reelecting Paxton in 2018 and 2022. READ MORE.
Witness says Paxton's behavior was alarming; defense alleges an attempted coup
Wednesday’s impeachment proceedings were dominated by testimony from Jeff Mateer, the former second-in-command to suspended Attorney General Ken Paxton. He told senators that Paxton’s relationship with real estate investor Nate Paul was alarming.
Among the actions that concerned him: Paxton’s insistence that the agency write a midnight opinion that declared foreclosure auctions unsafe because of COVID-19, which Paul used days later to stave off the sales of numerous properties he owned.
Mateer said a turning point came when he learned that Paxton had resumed an extramarital affair with a woman who was hired at Paul’s company in mid-2020.
Mateer said he finally understood why the attorney general had fought so hard, and risked so much, to help Paul — including hiring an outside attorney to investigate Paul’s business rivals.
During cross examination, Paxton’s lead attorney Tony Buzbee accused Mateer of “staging a coup” against Paxton.
In a meandering, hours-long cross examination, Buzbee often jumped from one line of questioning to the other as he insinuated that Mateer and other senior staff were colluding against Paxton by meeting with the governor and lobbyists from the group Texans for Lawsuit Reform and by moving to have the attorney general’s office hire an outside lawyer before approaching the FBI about Paxton’s relationship with Paxton donor and friend Nate Paul.
“You were involved in staging a coup, weren’t you?” Buzbee asked.
“Absolutely not,” Mateer responded.
