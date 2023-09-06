Paxton trial updates: Prosecutors expected to continue building case that AG is corrupt
Watch a livestream of the attorney general’s impeachment trial and get the latest updates as senators weigh his political future.
The historic impeachment trial of suspended Attorney General Ken Paxton is underway in the Texas Senate. He faces 16 articles of impeachment that accuse him of bribery, dereliction of duty and disregard of official duty. Impeachment prosecutors say Paxton displayed a pattern of “deceit” as he was “turning the keys” of the attorney general’s office over to real estate investor Nate Paul, who was also a political donor.
The trial is expected to hinge on Paxton’s relationship with Paul — and could prominently feature details of Paxton’s alleged extramarital affair. The proceedings involve a massive cast of elected officials, high-profile lawyers, whistleblowers from within Paxton’s office and the attorney general’s former personal assistant.
Paxton's attorneys argue that the impeachment allegations are baseless or fall under the legitimate duties of the attorney general’s office. They portray the impeachment as a political witch hunt carried out by “Republicans in name only” and have noted that Texas voters have twice reelected Paxton amid several legal battles and scandals.
Prosecutors expected to continue calling witnesses Wednesday
The first day of Ken Paxton's impeachment trial included a series of highly anticipated votes, including multiple bids to dismiss every article of impeachment. The motions were soundly defeated. But Paxton's attorneys succeeded in another key early decision when Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick, acting in his role as trial judge, ruled that the suspended attorney general could not be forced to testify during impeachment proceedings.
In opening statements, House impeachment managers accused Paxton of allowing a “slow creep of corruption” to taint his office. His lawyers fired back and disparaged the impeachment case against him as a dangerous exercise based on “ignorance, innuendo and outright lies.”
Prosecutors on Wednesday are expected to continue calling witnesses who they hope will bolster their argument that Paxton should be removed from office.
Ken Paxton’s impeachment trial: What to know
-
Paxton faces several allegations
Suspended Attorney General Ken Paxton is accused of bribery, disregarding his official duty, making false statements and abusing the public trust. Impeachment managers submitted nearly 4,000 pages of evidence ahead of Paxton’s trial in the Senate. Paxton pleaded not guilty.
-
Texas Senate acting as impeachment jury
Texas senators are considering 16 of 20 impeachment articles. Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick is acting as judge. Witnesses are testifying under oath, senator-jurors will deliberate privately and votes will be conducted without public debate. The attorney general’s wife, Sen. Angela Paxton, will sit as part of the court, but will not vote or deliberate.
-
The trial features several high-profile Texans
Ken Paxton’s impeachment trial involves a massive cast of elected officials, high-profile lawyers, whistleblowers from within his office, an indicted real estate investor and the attorney general’s former personal assistant.
-
A political donor is at the center of the accusations
Austin real estate investor Nate Paul, a political donor to Ken Paxton, complained to the attorney general that he was the target of conspiracies perpetrated by business rivals, judges and law enforcement as he faced an FBI investigation. Paxton hired an outside attorney to investigate Paul’s claims against the advice of top aides. Paul has since been charged with eight felony counts of making false statements to financial institutions.
-
Paxton has been mired in legal trouble for years
One of the state’s most powerful Republicans, Paxton was indicted in Collin County for securities fraud in 2015, faces a State Bar of Texas lawsuit accusing him of lying to the U.S. Supreme Court in an attempt to overturn the 2020 presidential election, and was sued by four executives who were fired from the attorney general’s office after reporting him to law enforcement. Paxton also faces a federal investigation into bribery accusations. Even so, Texas voters have continued to support him, reelecting Paxton in 2018 and 2022. READ MORE.
