TribCast: Turmoil at Texas A&M
In this week’s episode, we discuss two cases at Texas A&M University that raised questions of academic freedom — and the fallout that ensued.
TribCast
The TribCast is The Texas Tribune's weekly political podcast, hosted by Matthew Watkins and featuring a rotating cast of editors, reporters and other guests. Subscribe to the TribCast on Apple Podcasts, Spotify or RSS. New to podcasts? Learn how to listen to them.More in this series
Disclosure: Texas A&M University has been a financial supporter of The Texas Tribune, a nonprofit, nonpartisan news organization that is funded in part by donations from members, foundations and corporate sponsors. Financial supporters play no role in the Tribune’s journalism. Find a complete list of them here.
