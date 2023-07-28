 Skip to main content
TribCast

TribCast: Texas’ tough border security tactics under scrutiny

In this week’s episode, we discuss the half-million people booted from Texas’ Medicaid rolls and the state’s deployment of razor wire and buoys along the border in Eagle Pass.

by Matthew Watkins and Todd Wiseman

State law enforcement officers stand guard as workers construct a string of buoys which is being deployed to prevent migrants from swimming across the Rio Grande in Eagle Pass on July 14, 2023.
Credit: Jordan Vonderhaar for The Texas Tribune

TribCast

The TribCast is The Texas Tribune's weekly political podcast, hosted by Matthew Watkins and featuring a rotating cast of editors, reporters and other guests. Subscribe to the TribCast on Apple Podcasts, Spotify or RSS. New to podcasts? Learn how to listen to them.

 More in this series 

Matthew Watkins’s staff photo
Todd Wiseman’s staff photo

