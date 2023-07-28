TribCast: Texas’ tough border security tactics under scrutiny
In this week’s episode, we discuss the half-million people booted from Texas’ Medicaid rolls and the state’s deployment of razor wire and buoys along the border in Eagle Pass.
TribCast
The TribCast is The Texas Tribune's weekly political podcast, hosted by Matthew Watkins and featuring a rotating cast of editors, reporters and other guests. Subscribe to the TribCast on Apple Podcasts, Spotify or RSS. New to podcasts? Learn how to listen to them.More in this series
In this week’s episode, we discuss the half-million people booted from Texas’ Medicaid rolls and the state’s deployment of razor wire and buoys along the border in Eagle Pass.
Join us for conversations that matter with newly announced speakers at the 2023 Texas Tribune Festival, in downtown Austin from Sept. 21-23.
Honest and unflinching journalism doesn’t come free
Newsrooms across the country and in Texas are cutting back their coverage, leaving communities with less access to reliable news. It’s one reason supporting independent journalism like the Tribune’s is critical. This work is costly but important, and we rely on reader donations to help keep our stories free. Will you support our nonprofit newsroom with a donation of any amount?Yes, I'll donate today