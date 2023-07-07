Help us report on how the return of student loan repayments will affect Texans
Student loan repayments are set to resume in October. If you’re a Texas student loan borrower, tell us how this will affect you.
In October, 3.8 million Texans with student loans will be responsible for paying back their loans after a pause of more than three years spurred by the pandemic. More than a third of Texas borrowers who thought some or all of their student loans would be forgiven under a Biden administration plan had their hopes dashed last month when the U.S. Supreme Court ruled the program was unconstitutional.
The Texas Tribune has been reporting on the Supreme Court's decision and other ways the Biden administration is seeking to provide relief to borrowers, including a new income-based repayment plan that would save borrowers a lot of money in interest. Now we want to hear from Texas borrowers about how they’re preparing for the resumption of student loan payments.
Please share your experience and questions about student loan repayments through the form below or email us at community@texastribune.org. We will not publish any information without first contacting you.
