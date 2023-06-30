 Skip to main content
TribCast: How will Texas universities maintain diversity without considering race in admissions?

In this week’s two-topic TribCast, we discuss the U.S. Supreme Court blocking the consideration of race in college admissions and the dangerous heat inside Texas prisons this summer.

by Matthew Watkins and Justin Dehn

UT Austin students respond to the Young Conservatives of Texas critiquing affirmative action policies on Oct. 26, 2016. The Young Conservatives were met with criticism, which resulted in a protest and several intense conversations among students.
UT Austin students respond to the Young Conservatives of Texas critiquing affirmative action policies on Oct. 26, 2016. The Young Conservatives were met with criticism, which resulted in a protest and several intense conversations among students. Credit: Shelby Knowles/The Texas Tribune

Matthew Watkins’s staff photo
Justin Dehn’s staff photo