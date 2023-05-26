Ken Paxton updates: Texas House will debate impeachment Saturday
A Texas House committee has filed 20 articles of impeachment accusing attorney general of wrongdoing. Republicans’ attempts to remove one of their own sets up a dramatic intraparty showdown in the waning days of the 2023 regular legislative session.
Texas House will debate impeachment at 1 p.m. Saturday
The Texas House intends to take up a resolution to impeach Attorney General Ken Paxton at 1 p.m. Saturday, according to a memo from the House General Investigating Committee.
Citing Paxton’s “long-standing pattern of abuse of office and public trust,” the memo said it was imperative for the House to proceed with impeachment to prevent Paxton from using his office’s “significant powers” to further obstruct and delay justice.
The committee proposed allocating four hours of debate, evenly divided between supporters and opponents of impeachment, with 40 minutes for opening arguments by committee members and 20 minutes for closing statements. A simple majority is be needed to send the matter to a trial before the Texas Senate. If the House votes to impeach Paxton, the memo said, the House would conduct the trial in the Senate through a group of House members called “managers.”
The committee stressed that Paxton’s request earlier this year for the Legislature to pay $3.3 million to settle a whistleblower lawsuit led to its investigation and ultimately the articles of impeachment. The memo also said impeachment is not a criminal process and its primary purpose is to “protect the state, not to punish the offender.”
The memo also addressed arguments by lawyers with the attorney general’s office who called the committee investigation illegal because impeachment proceedings could not be initiated against Paxton for crimes alleged to have occurred before his last election in 2022. The memo said the so-called “forgiveness doctrine” did not apply in Paxton’s case. The committee cited the most famous impeachment case in Texas history to support its argument, noting that in 1917, Gov. James Ferguson was impeached on four articles that related to his conduct before and during the 1916 election. The Senate convicted Ferguson on those counts.
— James Barragán
Texas GOP chair stands by Paxton
Matt Rinaldi, chair of the Republican Party of Texas, publicly supported Ken Paxton on Friday, echoing much of the embattled attorney general’s rhetoric.
Rinaldi also blasted the Republican House speaker for failing to deliver on several GOP priorities and appointing Democrats as committee chairs — a fight that Phelan had with the more conservative wing of his party earlier this session.
“This sham impeachment is the result of the Phelan leadership team empowering Democrats, allowing them to hold leadership positions and letting them control the agenda,” Rinaldi said in a statement Friday.
— Alex Nguyen
Texas voters split on Paxton’s job performance, recent poll finds
Texas voters are split on Attorney General Ken Paxton’s job performance, according to a survey last month by the University of Texas at Austin.
Nearly 4 out of every 10 voters approve of Paxton’s performance, the poll found. Meanwhile, 35% disapprove. About a quarter of respondents either didn’t know of Paxton or didn’t have an opinion.
Paxton, who is facing an impeachment vote in the Texas House, has since 2014 routinely made headlines for suing former President Barack Obama and the Biden administration.
Party affiliation is a strong predictor for voters’ opinions on Paxton’s performance, with the survey finding that 65% of Republican voters approve of the job he is doing and 62% of Democratic voters disapproving of his job performance. Meanwhile, 44% of unaffiliated voters reject the job the attorney general has done and 19% of them approve of it.
The April survey sampled 1,200 registered Texas voters and has a margin of error of +/- 2.83%.
— Alex Nguyen
Accusations include bribery, obstruction of justice and dereliction of official duty
Attorney General Ken Paxton faces 20 charges in the Texas House — a range of criminal acts that include disregard of official duty, misapplication of public resources and obstruction of justice.
Collectively, the impeachment articles accuse the attorney general, reelected last year by voters who shrugged off his scandals, of a yearslong pattern of alleged misconduct and lawbreaking.
Paxton has faced allegations of wrongdoing for years, but Texas Republicans have largely avoided taking any official action against him. Shortly after first taking office, he was indicted on state securities fraud charges, a criminal case he continues fighting. In 2020, senior officials in his office asked the FBI to investigate allegations that he had abused his authority to help a wealthy friend and donor. Those claims led to a whistleblower lawsuit alleging Paxton retaliated against his former deputies.
For a full list of the impeachment charges, click here.
— Chuck Lindell, James Barragán and Patrick Svitek
Here’s how the impeachment process works
It’s been nearly 50 years since the Texas House held impeachment proceedings for a state official. The year was 1975 and District Judge O.P. Carrillo of Duval County was successfully impeached for misuse of public funds, presiding over cases that involved financial partners and a number of other infractions.
For Texans who aren’t familiar with that case, here’s how impeachment proceedings work in Texas: Impeaching an official requires a simple majority vote of the House. If that happens, the Texas Senate can carry out a trial, in which senators take an oath to be impartial. Two-thirds of the senators present must vote to convict an impeached state leader, per state law. If that happens, the official is then permanently removed from office.
For a more detailed version — including a visual flow chart — of what happens, click here.
— María Méndez and Alex Ford
Despite scandals, voters have repeatedly backed Paxton
Since it became clear the Texas House would move forward with impeachment proceedings, Ken Paxton’s supporters have suggested that state lawmakers were overturning the will of the voters. And a top aide in the attorney general’s office said Paxton can’t be impeached for acts that occurred before his latest reelection.
Paxton, who has been dogged with scandal for years, easily won reelection in November against Democratic civil rights lawyer Rochelle Garza.
It was not a foregone conclusion. Political observers considered Paxton the weakest of all GOP incumbents running for reelection in 2022. Here’s what the Tribune wrote on election night:
“The reports of my demise have been greatly exaggerated,” Paxton said in his victory speech from Collin County.
Surrounded that night by supporters, members of the attorney general’s office and his wife, state Sen. Angela Paxton, R-McKinney, Paxton said he would continue to fight the federal government’s “overreach” into state affairs. Paxton has been a leader in challenging policies implemented by Democratic presidents on immigration, expansion of LGBTQ rights and COVID-19 vaccine requirements.
“Just because we won tonight, the fight is not over,” he said. “They’re going to continue to come after me, they’re going to continue to come after Texas. They’re going to continue to come after Republicans around the country and we cannot let them win.”
— Nic Garcia
Disclosure: The University of Texas at Austin has been a financial supporter of The Texas Tribune, a nonprofit, nonpartisan news organization that is funded in part by donations from members, foundations and corporate sponsors. Financial supporters play no role in the Tribune’s journalism. Find a complete list of them here.
