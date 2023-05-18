Is it law yet? See how far some of the most consequential bills have made it in the 2023 Texas Legislature
A look at the status of the major bills making their way through the Texas Legislature.
Texas lawmakers filed thousands of bills during the 2023 legislative session. However, most of those bills won’t become law. Lawmakers will spend the final weeks before the session ends on May 29 trying to push through their priorities. They will also try to stop certain bills from going through by delaying votes and letting them miss key deadlines. If a bill fails, it might still be revived as an amendment to other legislation. Most new laws take effect Sept. 1.
Here’s how the legislative process works:
Major bills at a glance
Bills that are still in the works
Bills that have been sent to Gov. Abbott
Bills that have been signed into law
Bills that failed or were vetoed by the governor
