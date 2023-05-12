 Skip to main content
TribCast: The scene in Texas as Title 42 lifts

On this week’s episode, we discuss the situation at the Texas-Mexico border and the failed effort to raise the age at which Texans can buy semi-automatic rifles.

by Matthew Watkins and Justin Dehn

Two men walk on the banks of the Rio Grande River as several hundred migrants wait on the U.S. side to be picked up and processed by CBP on May 8, 2023 in Juarez, Chihuahua.
Two men walk on the banks of the Rio Grande in Ciudad Juárez on Monday as several hundred migrants wait on the U.S. side to be picked up and processed by Customs and Border Protection. Credit: Ivan Pierre Aguirre for The Texas Tribune

