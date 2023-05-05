TribCast: Can Texas’ political leaders stop their bickering for the legislative homestretch?
In this week’s episode, we discuss the final three weeks of the Legislature and Colin Allred’s bid for U.S. Senate.
Sign up for The Brief, The Texas Tribune’s daily newsletter that keeps readers up to speed on the most essential Texas news.
In this week’s episode, we discuss the final three weeks of the Legislature and Colin Allred’s bid for U.S. Senate.
We can’t wait to welcome you Sept. 21-23 to the 2023 Texas Tribune Festival, our multiday celebration of big, bold ideas about politics, public policy and the day’s news — all taking place just steps away from the Texas Capitol. When tickets go on sale in May, Tribune members will save big. Donate to join or renew today.
We’re community-based and community-supported.
The Texas Tribune’s ultimate goal is one of service: to deliver trusted, in-depth news and information to serve people. Your support during our Spring Member Drive makes that possible. Will you help fund our community-based journalism?Donate now