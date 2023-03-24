 Skip to main content
TribCast

TribCast: Police officers’ fear of the AR-15 in Robb Elementary

In this week’s episode, we discuss the weapon used by the school shooter in Uvalde and new details that highlight how fear of the gun contributed to the botched police response.

by Matthew Watkins and Justin Dehn

Attendees of a town hall over the shooting at Robb Elementary in Uvalde and gun reform holds up signs demanding the banning of assault rifles in Dallas on June 1, 2022.
Credit: Shelby Tauber for The Texas Tribune

In this week’s episode, Matthew speaks with Zach about the weapon used by the school shooter in Uvalde and new details that highlight how fear of the gun contributed to the botched police response.

