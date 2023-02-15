Travis County DA drops domestic violence case against fired UT-Austin basketball coach
Chris Beard was arrested in December for allegedly strangling his fiancée. The university fired him last month.
Find local resources through the National Domestic Violence Hotline. For 24/7 assistance, call 800-799-7233 or text “START” to 88788.
The Travis County District Attorney’s Office has dropped all charges against Chris Beard, the former head basketball coach for the University of Texas at Austin who was fired last month after authorities accused him of strangling his fiancée.
Travis County District Attorney José Garza said Wednesday his agency takes all domestic abuse cases seriously but decided they did not have sufficient evidence to pursue a conviction.
“After a careful and thorough review of the evidence, recent public statements, and considering Ms. Trew’s wishes, our office has determined that the felony offense cannot be proven beyond a reasonable doubt,” read a statement from the Travis County District Attorney’s Office.
Beard faced a third-degree felony charge for family violence. His fiancée, Randi Trew, later made public statements denying that Beard had strangled her.
This is a developing story; check back for details.
Disclosure: The University of Texas at Austin has been a financial supporter of The Texas Tribune, a nonprofit, nonpartisan news organization that is funded in part by donations from members, foundations and corporate sponsors. Financial supporters play no role in the Tribune's journalism. Find a complete list of them here.
