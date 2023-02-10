TribCast
TribCast: Will Texas avoid a recession?
In this week’s episode, Matthew speaks with Pia Orrenius, vice president and senior economist for the Federal Reserve Bank of Dallas, about the 2023 outlook for the Texas economy.
