“We are humans back here”: As Texas hunger strike wanes, prisoners speak out against solitary confinement

“I’ve been locked up for close to 17 years now with 15 plus of those years spent in Segregation and well its been a content struggle that’s for sure with no end in sight. So after so many years of going by this unwritten code we used to go by here about just not complaining and just staying quiet and not letting this people here think they were getting the upper hand on us, well it just got to the point were I was like man why am I continuing to put up with this? Why am I not speaking out on all this?”