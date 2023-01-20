 Skip to main content
TribCast

TribCast: Is bipartisan immigration reform a realistic goal?

In this week’s episode, Matthew speaks with Washington correspondent Matthew Choi and immigration reporter Uriel J. García about U.S. Sen. John Cornyn’s trip to the border and the odds of Congress passing a major immigration bill.

by Matthew Watkins and Justin Dehn

U.S. Sens. John Cornyn and Kyrsten Sinema, I-Ariz., joined other Senators to speak to media after a tour of a vacant school in El Paso that is being used as a migrant shelter, on Jan. 9, 2023.
U.S. Sens. John Cornyn, R-Texas, and Kyrsten Sinema, I-Ariz., joined other senators on Jan. 9 to speak to media after a tour of a vacant school in El Paso that is being used as a migrant shelter. Credit: Ivan Pierre Aguirre for The Texas Tribune

Sign up for The Brief, The Texas Tribune’s daily newsletter that keeps readers up to speed on the most essential Texas news.

In this week’s episode, Matthew speaks with Washington correspondent Matthew Choi and immigration reporter Uriel J. García about U.S. Sen. John Cornyn’s trip to the border and the odds of Congress passing a major immigration bill.

Your New Year’s resolution list isn’t complete without …

… supporting the Tribune. This new year, resolve to do your part to sustain trusted journalism in Texas. Join thousands of readers who power The Texas Tribune’s nonprofit newsroom.

Donate now