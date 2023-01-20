TribCast: Is bipartisan immigration reform a realistic goal?
In this week’s episode, Matthew speaks with Washington correspondent Matthew Choi and immigration reporter Uriel J. García about U.S. Sen. John Cornyn’s trip to the border and the odds of Congress passing a major immigration bill.
