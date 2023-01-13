 Skip to main content
TribCast

TribCast: The Texas Legislature is off and running

In this week’s episode, Matthew speaks with James and Patrick about the fight over Democrats chairing committees in the Texas House and other highlights of the first week of the legislative session.

by Matthew Watkins and Justin Dehn

Dade Phelan begins his second term as Speaker of the House on the opening day of the 88th legislature on Jan 10, 2023.
Dade Phelan begins his second term as speaker of the House on the opening day of the 88th Legislature on Tuesday. Credit: Jordan Vonderhaar for The Texas Tribune

Sign up for The Brief, The Texas Tribune’s daily newsletter that keeps readers up to speed on the most essential Texas news.

In this week’s episode, Matthew speaks with James and Patrick about the fight over Democrats chairing committees in the Texas House and other highlights of the first week of the legislative session.

Your New Year’s resolution list isn’t complete without …

… supporting the Tribune. This new year, resolve to do your part to sustain trusted journalism in Texas. Join thousands of readers who power The Texas Tribune’s nonprofit newsroom.

Donate now