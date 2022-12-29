 Skip to main content
TribCast

TribCast: Evan Smith reflects on a career of watching Texas politics and media

In this week’s episode, Matthew speaks with outgoing Texas Tribune CEO Evan Smith about the state of politics in Texas.

by Matthew Watkins and Justin Dehn

Texas Tribune CEO Evan Smith moderated a discussion of the 86th Texas Legislature in Houston on June 19, 2019.
Texas Tribune CEO Evan Smith has spent more than 30 years in Texas journalism. Credit: Annie Mulligan for the Texas Tribune

