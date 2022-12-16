 Skip to main content
TribCast

TribCast: Texas’ persistent problem with maternal mortality

On this week’s TribCast, Matthew speaks with Eleanor about a long-awaited state report on maternal mortality in Texas and Alex about cities’ efforts to decriminalize marijuana.

by Matthew Watkins and Justin Dehn

A nurse performs a sonogram with a patient at a Planned Parenthood clinic in Austin, on Jan. 18, 2012.
A nurse performs a sonogram with a patient at a clinic in Austin on Jan. 18, 2012. Credit: Erich Schlegel for The Texas Tribune

