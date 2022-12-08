WNBA player Brittney Griner released from Russian custody in prisoner swap
The Texas basketball star was first detained in February, and had recently been moved to a Russian penal colony.
U.S basketball star Brittney Griner, a Houston native, has been released from Russian custody in a prisoner exchange swap, President Joe Biden said Thursday morning.
"Moments ago I spoke to Brittney Griner. She is safe. She is on a plane. She is on her way home," Biden said in a tweet.
He spoke with Griner on the phone Thursday. He tweeted the news alongside a photo of Griner's wife Cherelle meeting with the president in the Oval Office.
The news comes months after Griner was arrested in a Moscow airport in February after airport officials discovered vape canisters and cannabis oil in her luggage. She was sentenced to nine years in Russian prison for smuggling illegal drugs into that country. The White House called the legal proceedings a "sham." Griner pleaded guilty to the charges in September and apologized for the incident, calling it an “honest mistake.”
Griner was a star on the Baylor University Lady Bears basketball team from 2009-13. She has played for the Phoenix Mercury since the 2013 draft, but also played basketball in China and Russia during the off-seasons.
Griner was released in a prisoner exchange for Russian arms dealer Viktor Bout, nicknamed "the Merchant of Death," CBS News first reported Thursday morning.
The prisoner swap did not include retired U.S. Marine Paul Whelan, who has been in Russian custody for nearly four years on espionage charges that U.S. officials also claim are false.
In April, Biden negotiated for the release of another Texan — Trevor Reed, a former Marine who had been detained in Russia for more than two years. Reed traveled to Russia in the summer of 2019 with his Russian girlfriend to learn the language. That August, after a party, Russian police took him to a police station to sober up, but he was later accused of assaulting an officer, ABC News reported.
In exchange for Reed's freedom, Americans released Russian pilot Konstantin Yaroshenko, who was serving a lengthy sentence in the United States on cocaine-trafficking charges.
For decades, the U.S. government has periodically engaged in the diplomatic dance of prisoner exchanges with Russia and the former Soviet Union. But with Russia's continued invasion of Ukraine, the swap comes at the most fraught moment between the two countries since the Cold War.
This is a developing story and will continue to be updated.
