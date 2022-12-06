Texas House Democratic Caucus elects Trey Martinez Fischer as its new chair
Martinez Fischer replaces Rep. Chris Turner of Grand Prairie, who has led the caucus since 2017 and did not seek reelection.
State Rep. Trey Martinez Fischer is the newest chair of the Texas House Democratic Caucus and will take the lead on legislative strategy, messaging and fundraising for at least the next two years.
He secured the position Wednesday during a closed-door caucus meeting in Austin. He defeated Rep. Gina Hinojosa of Austin, after a third candidate, Rep. John Bucy of Austin, withdrew before voting began.
Martinez Fischer is known as a fighter on the House floor who is well-versed in the rules. He unsuccessfully challenged Turner for the chairmanship during the 2021 session.
Martinez Fischer represents the San Antonio-based House District 116. He held the seat from 2001-17 before reclaiming it in 2018 after an unsuccessful campaign for state Senate.
Democrats are again in the minority as they enter the next legislative session, which begins Jan. 10.
The caucus captured the national spotlight last year when most of its members broke quorum — absconding to Washington, D.C. — in protest of Republicans’ priority elections bill, which they described as a voter suppression measure that disproportionately affected people of color. They ultimately splintered on how to keep up their protest, and enough Democrats returned to the floor to allow passage of the bill. Intraparty tensions have lingered from that episode as the next session approaches.
On Tuesday, the Mexican American Legislative Caucus elected new leadership, picking Rep. Victoria Neave Criado of Dallas as its chair. Another Dallas representative, Rafael Anchia, did not seek reelection as chair.
