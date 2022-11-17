Acting Uvalde police chief during Robb Elementary shooting resigns, CNN reports
Lt. Mariano Pargas was one of the nearly 400 law enforcement officers who responded to the shooting at Robb Elementary on May 24.
Lt. Mariano Pargas, who was the acting police chief on the day of the mass school shooting in Uvalde, resigned from the Uvalde Police Department on Thursday, just days before city leaders were to decide his fate, according to CNN.
Pargas was among nearly 400 law enforcement officials who responded to the Robb Elementary shooting on May 24 but waited more than an hour to take down the gunman. Nineteen students and two teachers were killed.
Pargas’ resignation is effective immediately.
Pargas’ departure is the latest in the fallout from the shooting. Pete Arredondo, the school district police chief who was broadly criticized for law enforcement’s lack of coordination and its slow response, was fired Aug. 24. Then in October, Hal Harrell, who was superintendent during the shooting, retired after facing months of backlash over the school district’s safety policies.
The Uvalde mayor’s office did not immediately respond to a request for comment.
Pargas was placed on leave in July after a Texas House report showed that several law enforcement agencies were at fault for the Uvalde response. Pargas’ suspension was the first sign of official fallout after a damning state report also showed that police disregarded their active-shooter training.
Pargas’ dismissal comes after a CNN report released Monday also showed that he was told that “eight to nine” children were alive in the classrooms at Robb Elementary but failed to organize help.
This is a developing story; check back for details.
