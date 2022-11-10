 Skip to main content
Dianna DeLaneo waits for her boyfriend and uncle to finish casting their votes as voters wait in line on Election Day at the Blue Mound City Hall in Blue Mound on November 8, 2022.
Dianna DeLaneo waits for her boyfriend and uncle to finish casting their votes on Election Day as voters wait in line at the Blue Mound City Hall. Credit: Shelby Tauber for The Texas Tribune
Texas 2022 Elections

Photos: Texans cast votes on Election Day 2022

Texas Tribune photographers spread out all over the state to document a momentous midterm election.

by Texas Tribune Photo Team

On Election Day (and night), Texas Tribune photographers fanned out across the state to show Texans exercising their most fundamental civic duty — going to the polls and voting. From deep East Texas to El Paso, from the Rio Grande Valley up into the High Plains, from our major cities to some of the tiny rural communities that dot and define our state, photojournalists were there. Here’s a little of what they saw.

Voters leave the New Berlin City Hall voting center after casting their vote on Election Day Tuesday, Nov. 8, 2022 in New Berlin, Texas.
A voter exits the New Berlin City Hall voting center after casting a ballot on Election Day. Credit: Eli Hartman for The Texas Tribune
Todd Perry had several “I Voted” stickers on his lanyard outside of the Broadway Church of Christ voting precinct. Lubbock voters comment about their voter preferences during the mid-term elections Tuesday, November 8, 2022.
Ashley and Thomas Garcia show a voter registration card to their 3-year-old son Erik Garcia on Election Day, November 8, 2022, in Harlingen.
First: Todd Perry holds several “I Voted” stickers on his lanyard outside of the Broadway Church of Christ polling location in Lubbock. Last: Ashley and Thomas Garcia show a voter registration card to their 3-year-old son, Erik, on Election Day in Harlingen. Credit: Mark Rodgers and Brenda Bazán for The Texas Tribune
People line up to vote at the Potter's House, Precinct 12 polling station, in Uvalde on Election Day Nov. 8, 2022.
People line up to vote at the Potter’s House polling station in Uvalde. Credit: Evan L'Roy/The Texas Tribune
Voters are in line at the Lark Community Center in McAllen on Election Day, Nov. 8, 2022.
People cast thier ballots at the Metropolitan Multi-Service Center in Houston, Tuesday Nov. 8, 2022. (Photo by Michael Stravato for the Texas Tribune)
First: Voters line up on Election Day at the Lark Community Center in McAllen. Last: Houston voters cast their ballots at the Metropolitan Multi-Service Center. Credit: Jason Garza and Michael Stravato for The Texas Tribune
A line of people wraps around the Laredo City Hall building on the morning of Election Day.
People wait in line to cast their ballots at the Laredo City Hall building on the morning of Election Day. Credit: Jessica Rodriguez for The Texas Tribune
Jennifer Blankenship, field organizing manager for the Tarrant County Beto campaign, hands out chocolate and snacks to voters waiting in line at the Northwest Branch Library in Fort Worth on November 8, 2022.
Voters wait in line to cast their ballots on Election Day at the Northwest Branch Library in Fort Worth on November 8, 2022.
First: Jennifer Blankenship, field organizing manager for the Tarrant County Beto O’Rourke campaign, hands out chocolate and snacks to voters waiting in line at the Northwest Branch Library in Fort Worth. Last: Voters wait in line to cast their ballots at the Northwest Branch Library. Credit: Shelby Tauber for The Texas Tribune
Voters cast their ballots in the Northwest Branch Library in Fort Worth on November 8, 2022.
Voters cast their ballots at the Northwest Branch Library in Fort Worth on Tuesday. Credit: Shelby Tauber for The Texas Tribune

 

Dolly Schultz, local GOP precinct chair, waves flags outside of the Willie DeLeon Civic Center Precinct 1 polling station in Uvalde on Election Day, Nov. 8, 2022.
Dolly Schultz, local GOP precinct chair, waves flags outside of the Willie De Leon Civic Center polling station in Uvalde. Credit: Evan L'Roy/The Texas Tribune
Mercedes resident and lifelong Republican Jeff Riviera stands next to his truck at a polling location in Mercedes on Nov. 8, 2022. When asked about his party affiliation, Riviera said the U.S. being energy independent is one of the most important issues to him.
Mercedes resident and lifelong Republican Jeff Riviera stands next to his truck at a polling location in Mercedes. He said the United States’ energy independence is one of the most important issues to him. Credit: Michael Gonzalez for The Texas Tribune
Jordan De La Garza outside of the Lark Community Center in McAllen on Election Day, Nov. 8, 2022.
Tony Jalomo displays his tattoos outside of Fireman's Park in McAllen on Election Day, Nov. 8, 2022.
Benado Purata outside The Mansion in Palmview on Election Day, Nov. 8, 2022. Purata is from Veracruz and has voted every year since becoming a U.S. citizen at age 50.
First: Jordan De La Garza outside of the Lark Community Center in McAllen on Election Day. Second: Tony Jalomo displays his tattoos outside of Firemen’s Park in McAllen. Last: Benado Purata outside The Mansion in Palmview on Election Day. Purata is from Veracruz and has voted every year since becoming a United States citizen at age 50. Credit: Jason Garza for The Texas Tribune and Azul Sordo/The Texas Tribune
Supporters of Monica De La Cruz hold a campaign banner outside the Lark Community Center in McAllen on Election Day, Nov. 8, 2022.
In McAllen, supporters of Monica De La Cruz hold a campaign banner outside the Lark Community Center. Credit: Jason Garza for The Texas Tribune
Republican candidate for Texas' 15th Congressional District Monica De La Cruz on an Instagram live video at the Lark Community Center in McAllen on Election Day, Nov. 8, 2022.
Monica De La Cruz, the Republican candidate for Texas’ 15th Congressional District, livestreams on Instagram from McAllen. Credit: Jason Garza for The Texas Tribune
Supporters at the Edinburg Elections Annex Bldg. seated in Hidalgo County on Nov. 8, 2022.
Caldwell County Judge candidate Anna Prusaitis Ybarra attaches campaign signs to a trailer set up outside of a polling location on Election Day Tuesday, Nov. 8, 2022 in Lockhart Texas. Prusaitis Ybarra remarked that she had parked the trailer in order to not block other campaign signs with her own, nor place them on the lawn of an unwilling resident.
First: Supporters hold campaign signs for Terry Palacios, Democratic candidate for Hidalgo County district attorney, outside the Edinburg Elections Annex Building. Last: Caldwell County judge candidate Anna Prusaitis Ybarra attaches campaign signs to a trailer outside of a polling location in Lockhart. Credit: Johnathan Johnson and Eli Hartman for The Texas Tribune
Residents watch Uvalde Leader-News reporters update results from local races on a white board in Uvalde on Election Day Nov. 8, 2022.
Residents watch Uvalde Leader-News reporters update election results from local races on a white board in Uvalde. Credit: Evan L'Roy/The Texas Tribune
Ballots and scanning machines arrive at central counting after polls close in Houston, Tuesday Nov 8, 2022. (Michael Stravato for the Texas Tribune)
Ballots and scanning machines arrive at the central counting station after polls close on Tuesday in Houston. Credit: Michael Stravato for The Texas Tribune
Lubbock’s Central Court officials organize the ballots in the Tabulation Room before the ballots are counted during the mid-term elections Tuesday, November 8, 2022.
Lubbock election officials organize the ballots in the tabulation room before the ballots are counted for the midterm elections. Credit: Mark Rogers for The Texan Tribune
Ballot board members tabulate write-ins as they begin processing ballots in the central count station of the Tarrant County Election Administration building in Fort Worth on November 8, 2022.
Ballot board members tabulate write-ins as they begin processing ballots in the central counting station of the Tarrant County election administration building in Fort Worth. Credit: Shelby Tauber for The Texas Tribune
Election workers return equipment gathered at one of the nine rally sites to the Tarrant County Election Administration building in Fort Worth on November 8, 2022.
Election workers sort provisional ballots and forms from the polling centers at the Tarrant County Election Administration building in Fort Worth on November 8, 2022.
Election workers return voting machines and equipment from the polling centers to the Tarrant County Election Administration building in Fort Worth on November 8, 2022.
Election workers sort provisional ballots and forms from returned equipment at the Tarrant County election administration building in Fort Worth. Credit: Shelby Tauber for The Texas Tribune
Tandera Louie, an organizer with the Democratic Socialist of America, cheers at Greg Casar’s election night watch party held at Hotel Vegas & The Volstead Lounge, in Austin, Texas on Tuesday, November 8, 2022. Erika Rich for The Texas Tribune
Tandera Louie, an organizer with the Democratic Socialists of America, cheers at Greg Casar’s election night watch party in East Austin. Credit: Erika Rich for The Texas Tribune
Greg Casar campaign volunteer Jaelyn Valero walks in front of a projector screen with election results at Greg Casar’s election night watch party held at Hotel Vegas & The Volstead Lounge, in Austin, Texas on Tuesday, November 8, 2022.
Election results for Texas’ 35th Congressional District are projected as campaign volunteer Jaelyn Valero walks in front of the screen at Greg Casar’s election night watch party. Credit: Erika Rich for The Texas Tribune
Gov. Greg Abbott at his watch party in McAllen on Nov. 8, 2022.
Gov. Greg Abbott delivers his acceptance speech in McAllen at his watch party after being declared winner of the gubernatorial race. Credit: Jason Garza for The Texas Tribune
Beto O'Rourke gives his concession speech after being defeated by incumbent Greg Abbott in the race for Texas governor on Tuesday, Nov. 8, 2022, in El Paso.
Olivia Gallinar wipes away tears and is consoled by a friend as they listen to Beto O'Rourke give his concession speech after being defeated by incumbent Greg Abbott in the race for Texas governor, Tuesday, November 8, 2022, in El Paso, Texas. Photo by Ivan Pierre Aguirre for The Texas Tribune
First: Beto O’Rourke gives his concession speech in El Paso after being defeated by incumbent Greg Abbott in the race for Texas governor. Last: Olivia Gallinar, left, wipes away tears and is consoled by a friend as they listen to O’Rourke’s speech. Credit: Ivan Pierre Aguirre for The Texas Tribune
Henry Cuellar celebrates his victory with his daughter Catie and wife Imelda Cuellar on election night in Laredo.
Democratic U.S. Rep. Henry Cuellar celebrates his reelection victory with his daughter Catie and wife, Imelda Cuellar, on election night in Laredo. Credit: Jessica Rodriguez for The Texas Tribune
Mayra Flores at her election night event in Weslaco on Election Day, Nov. 8, 2022.
U.S. Rep. Vicente Gonzalez, D-McAllen, and Democratic candidate for Texas’ 34th Congressional District at his watch party in Brownsville on Nov. 8, 2022.
First: U.S. Rep. Mayra Flores, R-Los Indios, andincumbent candidate for Texas’ 34th Congressional District. at her watch party in Weslaco. Last: Her opponent, U.S. Rep. Vicente Gonzalez, D-McAllen, celebrates his win at his watch party in Brownsville. Credit: Brenda Bazán and Michael Gonzalez for The Texas Tribune
Republican candidate for Texas’ 15th Congressional District Monica De La Cruz at her watch party in McAllen on Nov. 8, 2022.
Monica De La Cruz, Republican candidate for Texas’ 15th Congressional District, takes a photo with supporters at her watch party in McAllen. Credit: Azul Sordo/The Texas Tribune
Republican supporters David Kemp, left, Diana Biscan, center, and Liz Franco, right, celebrate the victory of Congressman Keith Self during an election watch party for Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton, on Tuesday, Nov. 8, 2022 at the Haggard Party Barn in Plano, Texas.
Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton, left, kisses his wife State Senator Angela Paxton as he was announced winner defeating candidate Rochelle Garza, on Tuesday, Nov. 8, 2022 at the Haggard Party Barn in Plano, Texas.
First: From left: David Kemp, Diana Biscan and Liz Franco celebrate the victory of Republican Keith Self in Texas’ 3rd Congressional District during an election watch party for Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton in Plano. Last: Paxton, left, kisses his wife, state Sen. Angela Paxton, R-McKinney, as he is announced the winner, defeating Rochelle Garza, the Democratic candidate for attorney general. Credit: Ben Torres for The Texas Tribune
Democratic nominee for Texas Attorney General Rochelle Garza greets members of the Mariachi Los Gallitos onstage during her Election Day Party on November 8, 2022 in Houston, Texas.
Rochelle Garza, Democratic nominee for Texas attorney general, greets attendees of her election night event in Houston. Credit: Briana Vargas for The Texas Tribune

