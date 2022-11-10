Photos: Texans cast votes on Election Day 2022

Sign up for The Brief, our daily newsletter that keeps readers up to speed on the most essential Texas news.
On Election Day (and night), Texas Tribune photographers fanned out across the state to show Texans exercising their most fundamental civic duty — going to the polls and voting. From deep East Texas to El Paso, from the Rio Grande Valley up into the High Plains, from our
major cities to some of the tiny rural communities that dot and define our state, photojournalists were there. Here’s a little of what they saw.
A voter exits the New Berlin City Hall voting center after casting a ballot on Election Day.
Credit:
Eli Hartman for The Texas Tribune
First: Todd Perry holds several “I Voted” stickers on his lanyard outside of the Broadway Church of Christ polling location in Lubbock. Last: Ashley and Thomas Garcia show a voter registration card to their 3-year-old son, Erik, on Election Day in Harlingen.
Credit:
Mark Rodgers and Brenda Bazán for The Texas Tribune
People line up to vote at the Potter’s House polling station in Uvalde.
Credit:
Evan L'Roy/The Texas Tribune
First: Voters line up on Election Day at the Lark Community Center in McAllen. Last: Houston voters cast their ballots at the Metropolitan Multi-Service Center.
Credit:
Jason Garza and Michael Stravato for The Texas Tribune
People wait in line to cast their ballots at the Laredo City Hall building on the morning of Election Day.
Credit:
Jessica Rodriguez for The Texas Tribune
First: Jennifer Blankenship, field organizing manager for the Tarrant County Beto O’Rourke campaign, hands out chocolate and snacks to voters waiting in line at the Northwest Branch Library in Fort Worth. Last: Voters wait in line to cast their ballots at the Northwest Branch Library.
Credit:
Shelby Tauber for The Texas Tribune
Voters cast their ballots at the Northwest Branch Library in Fort Worth on Tuesday.
Credit:
Shelby Tauber for The Texas Tribune
Dolly Schultz, local GOP precinct chair, waves flags outside of the Willie De Leon Civic Center polling station in Uvalde.
Credit:
Evan L'Roy/The Texas Tribune
Mercedes resident and lifelong Republican Jeff Riviera stands next to his truck at a polling location in Mercedes. He said the United States’ energy independence is one of the most important issues to him.
Credit:
Michael Gonzalez for The Texas Tribune
First: Jordan De La Garza outside of the Lark Community Center in McAllen on Election Day. Second: Tony Jalomo displays his tattoos outside of Firemen’s Park in McAllen. Last: Benado Purata outside The Mansion in Palmview on Election Day. Purata is from Veracruz and has voted every year since becoming a United States citizen at age 50.
Credit:
Jason Garza for The Texas Tribune and Azul Sordo/The Texas Tribune
In McAllen, supporters of Monica De La Cruz hold a campaign banner outside the Lark Community Center.
Credit:
Jason Garza for The Texas Tribune
Monica De La Cruz, the Republican candidate for Texas’ 15th Congressional District, livestreams on Instagram from McAllen.
Credit:
Jason Garza for The Texas Tribune
First: Supporters hold campaign signs for Terry Palacios, Democratic candidate for Hidalgo County district attorney, outside the Edinburg Elections Annex Building. Last: Caldwell County judge candidate Anna Prusaitis Ybarra attaches campaign signs to a trailer outside of a polling location in Lockhart.
Credit:
Johnathan Johnson and Eli Hartman for The Texas Tribune
Residents watch Uvalde Leader-News reporters update election results from local races on a white board in Uvalde.
Credit:
Evan L'Roy/The Texas Tribune
Ballots and scanning machines arrive at the central counting station after polls close on Tuesday in Houston.
Credit:
Michael Stravato for The Texas Tribune
Lubbock election officials organize the ballots in the tabulation room before the ballots are counted for the midterm elections.
Credit:
Mark Rogers for The Texan Tribune
Ballot board members tabulate write-ins as they begin processing ballots in the central counting station of the Tarrant County election administration building in Fort Worth.
Credit:
Shelby Tauber for The Texas Tribune
Election workers sort provisional ballots and forms from returned equipment at the Tarrant County election administration building in Fort Worth.
Credit:
Shelby Tauber for The Texas Tribune
Tandera Louie, an organizer with the Democratic Socialists of America, cheers at Greg Casar’s election night watch party in East Austin.
Credit:
Erika Rich for The Texas Tribune
Election results for Texas’ 35th Congressional District are projected as campaign volunteer Jaelyn Valero walks in front of the screen at Greg Casar’s election night watch party.
Credit:
Erika Rich for The Texas Tribune
Gov. Greg Abbott delivers his acceptance speech in McAllen at his watch party after being declared winner of the gubernatorial race.
Credit:
Jason Garza for The Texas Tribune
First: Beto O’Rourke gives his concession speech in El Paso after being defeated by incumbent Greg Abbott in the race for Texas governor. Last: Olivia Gallinar, left, wipes away tears and is consoled by a friend as they listen to O’Rourke’s speech.
Credit:
Ivan Pierre Aguirre for The Texas Tribune
Democratic U.S. Rep. Henry Cuellar celebrates his reelection victory with his daughter Catie and wife, Imelda Cuellar, on election night in Laredo.
Credit:
Jessica Rodriguez for The Texas Tribune
First: U.S. Rep. Mayra Flores, R-Los Indios, andincumbent candidate for Texas’ 34th Congressional District. at her watch party in Weslaco. Last: Her opponent, U.S. Rep. Vicente Gonzalez, D-McAllen, celebrates his win at his watch party in Brownsville.
Credit:
Brenda Bazán and Michael Gonzalez for The Texas Tribune
Monica De La Cruz, Republican candidate for Texas’ 15th Congressional District, takes a photo with supporters at her watch party in McAllen.
Credit:
Azul Sordo/The Texas Tribune
First: From left: David Kemp, Diana Biscan and Liz Franco celebrate the victory of Republican Keith Self in Texas’ 3rd Congressional District during an election watch party for Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton in Plano. Last: Paxton, left, kisses his wife, state Sen. Angela Paxton, R-McKinney, as he is announced the winner, defeating Rochelle Garza, the Democratic candidate for attorney general.
Credit:
Ben Torres for The Texas Tribune
Rochelle Garza, Democratic nominee for Texas attorney general, greets attendees of her election night event in Houston.
Credit:
Briana Vargas for The Texas Tribune
The Texas Tribune is a nonprofit statewide news organization dedicated to keeping Texans informed on politics and policy issues that impact their communities. This election season, Texans around the state will turn to The Texas Tribune for the information they need on voting, election results, analysis of key races and more. Get the latest.