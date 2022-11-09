For the first time, Texas voters send Muslims and openly gay Black men to Legislature
Voters elected Christian Manuel Hayes to House District 22 in Beaumont, Venton Jones to HD-100 in Dallas, Salman Bhojani to HD-92 in Tarrant County and Suleman Lalani to HD-76 in Fort Bend County.
The election of Democrats Christian Manuel Hayes and Venton Jones to the Texas House will triple the number of openly gay Black lawmakers in the Legislature when they are sworn in next January. Hayes will represent House District 22, based in Beaumont, and Jones will represent House District 100 in Dallas.
Rep. Jolanda Jones, D-Houston, became the first openly gay Black candidate to win election to the Legislature in a special election in May. She was elected for a full term Tuesday.
“They’ve never backed down when our rights are on the line and we are confident they’ll channel this courage and compassion in Austin,” said Annise Parker, the former Houston mayor who serves as president and CEO of the LGBTQ Victory Fund.
Voters also elected the first two Muslim lawmakers to the Texas Legislature. Salman Bhojani won election to House District 92 in Tarrant County, and Suleman Lalani won election to House District 76 in Fort Bend County.
Both men are also immigrants. Bhojani, whose family is originally from Pakistan, moved to the United States as a teenager. Lalani came to the country in the 1990s to begin his career as a doctor.
