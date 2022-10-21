TribCast: Greg Abbott is a fundraising juggernaut, and is Lina Hidalgo in trouble?
On this week’s podcast, James, Zach and Patrick discuss Gov. Greg Abbott’s fundraising and a surprisingly competitive race for Harris County Judge Lina Hidalgo.
