TribCast

TribCast: Greg Abbott is a fundraising juggernaut, and is Lina Hidalgo in trouble?

On this week’s podcast, James, Zach and Patrick discuss the governor’s fundraising and a surprisingly competitive race for Hidalgo, the Harris County judge.

by James Barragán and Justin Dehn

Gov. Abbott poses for a photo with supporters the morning after the only gubernatorial debate with Democratic challenger Beto O’Rourke in Harlingen on Oct. 1, 2022. Gov. Abbott and his campaign Texans for Greg Abbott met for a block walk in Harlingen asking voters for their support.
Gov. Greg Abbott poses for a photo with supporters in Harlingen on Oct. 1, the morning after his only debate with Democratic challenger Beto O’Rourke. Credit: Michael Gonzalez for The Texas Tribune

