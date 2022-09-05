Video: As San Antonio abortion clinic closes, its director worries about who is left behind
In August, movers arrived at Alamo Women’s Reproductive Services to help the abortion clinic pack up for a move out of state.
SAN ANTONIO — Abortion clinics are closing across Texas after the state banned the procedure, with few exceptions, at any point in a pregnancy. At Alamo Women’s Reproductive Services, office equipment is marked for donation, longtime staff members are relocating or finding new jobs, and medical equipment is loaded onto moving trucks.
Before the movers arrived on a Thursday morning in August, executive administrator Andrea Gallegos turned the lights on in empty patient rooms and worried about whom the clinic was leaving behind.
The clinic is one of two owned by her father, abortion rights advocate Dr. Alan Braid. His clinics, one in Texas and one in Oklahoma, will relocate to Illinois and New Mexico.
