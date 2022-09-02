TribCast: Greg Abbott and Beto O’Rourke enter the homestretch
In this week’s episode, Matthew speaks with James and Patrick about the race for governor and other campaigns that have grabbed their interest.
Sign up for The Brief, our daily newsletter that keeps readers up to speed on the most essential Texas news.
In this week’s episode of TribCast, Matthew speaks with James and Patrick about the race for governor and other statewide campaigns.
The full program is now LIVE for the 2022 Texas Tribune Festival, happening Sept. 22-24 in Austin. Explore the schedule of 100+ mind-expanding conversations coming to TribFest, including the inside track on the 2022 elections and the 2023 legislative session, the state of public and higher ed at this stage in the pandemic, why Texas suburbs are booming, why broadband access matters, the legacy of slavery, what really happened in Uvalde and so much more. See the program.
Quality journalism doesn't come free
Perhaps it goes without saying — but producing quality journalism isn't cheap. At a time when newsroom resources and revenue across the country are declining, The Texas Tribune remains committed to sustaining our mission: creating a more engaged and informed Texas with every story we cover, every event we convene and every newsletter we send. As a nonprofit newsroom, we rely on members to help keep our stories free and our events open to the public. Do you value our journalism? Show us with your support.Yes, I'll donate today