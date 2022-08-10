Preview the 2023 legislative session with Tribune reporters, elected officials, Capitol insiders and more
A special Texas Tribune event happening Dec. 6 in Austin will explore state lawmakers’ top priorities in the 2023 legislative session and what’s ahead for Texans.
Texans are facing tremendous challenges, and after the new year, state lawmakers will finally have their chance to draft legislation that responds — or doesn't — to the biggest issues of the day. How do newly elected officials, old guard incumbents and Capitol insiders see the state of things heading into the 88th legislative session?
Join us Dec. 6 in Austin for a special Texas Tribune event, A Preview of the 2023 Legislative Session, dedicated to exploring state lawmakers’ top priorities and what’s ahead for Texans. Get the latest on new policies up for debate, the politics that could play out and the people who will make it all happen.
This event is free and open to the public and will be live streamed for virtual attendees. It will also be available to watch on demand afterward at texastribune.org/events.
Sponsors help make our events possible. Thank you to Gulf States Toyota, Texas Hospital Association, TEXAS 2036 and Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas for supporting this event.
Tribune events are also supported through contributions from our founding investors and members. Though donors and corporate sponsors underwrite Texas Tribune events, they play no role in determining the content, panelists or line of questioning.
