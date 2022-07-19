U.S. Rep. Veronica Escobar arrested outside Supreme Court during protest over Roe reversal
Escobar was part of a demonstration with several other Democratic congresswomen, including high-profile Reps. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, D-N.Y.; Carolyn Maloney, D-N.Y.; Ilhan Omar, D-Minn.; and Ayanna Pressley, D-Mass; all of whom were also arrested.
Sign up for The Brief, our daily newsletter that keeps readers up to speed on the most essential Texas news.
U.S. Rep. Veronica Escobar, D-El Paso, was arrested Tuesday for blocking the streets while protesting the U.S. Supreme Court’s reversal of abortion rights.
Escobar was part of a demonstration to preserve access to abortion with several other Democratic congresswomen, including high-profile Reps. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, D-N.Y.; Carolyn Maloney, D-N.Y.; Ilhan Omar, D-Minn.; and Ayanna Pressley, D-Mass; all of whom were also arrested.
Capitol Police tweeted that they arrested 35 protesters, including 17 members of Congress. They said they issued multiple warnings before making the arrests.
U.S. Rep. Sylvia Garcia, D-Houston, was also part of the demonstration, but she was not arrested, her spokesperson told The Texas Tribune.
The protest comes days after House Democrats voted to codify a federal protection for abortion access and explicitly permit interstate travel to receive an abortion. The bill, dubbed the Women’s Health Protection Act, attracted wide support across the caucus, with 215 cosponsors.
All Democrats in the Texas delegation cosponsored the bill, with the exception of South Texas moderate Reps. Henry Cuellar and Vicente Gonzalez. Gonzalez ended up voting for the measure, but Cuellar voted against it.
The measures are unlikely to pass in the Senate, where 60 votes are needed to break a Republican filibuster.
When you join us at The Texas Tribune Festival Sept. 22-24 in downtown Austin, you’ll hear from changemakers who are driving innovation, lawmakers who are taking charge with new policies, industry leaders who are pushing Texas forward and so many others. See the growing speaker list and buy tickets.
Quality journalism doesn't come free
Perhaps it goes without saying — but producing quality journalism isn't cheap. At a time when newsroom resources and revenue across the country are declining, The Texas Tribune remains committed to sustaining our mission: creating a more engaged and informed Texas with every story we cover, every event we convene and every newsletter we send. As a nonprofit newsroom, we rely on members to help keep our stories free and our events open to the public. Do you value our journalism? Show us with your support.Yes, I'll donate today