Uvalde schools police Chief Pete Arredondo resigns from city council
In a letter to the city, Arredondo said he was stepping down from his elected position, citing a desire to “minimize further distractions.”
Pete Arredondo, the law enforcement official state police said was most responsible for a flawed response to the Uvalde elementary school shooting in May, has resigned from the Uvalde City Council.
Arredondo, the chief of the Uvalde Consolidated Independent School District police department, had been elected to the council a few weeks before the May 24 shooting that killed 19 children and two teachers. He took the oath of office in secret and has not attended any of the council meetings since.
The Uvalde Leader-News first reported Arredondo's decision to resign. An unsigned statement from the city of Uvalde Saturday afternoon said that officials learned of Arredondo's intentions through the Leader-News article but had not received formal notice from him even though resigning was "the right thing to do." An hour later, the city said it had received Arredondo's resignation letter and publicly released it.
"After much consideration, it is in the best interest of the community to step down as a member of the City Council for District 3 to minimize further distractions," Arredondo wrote. "The Mayor, the City Council, and the City Staff must continue to move forward to unite our community, once again. God bless Uvalde."
The city charter dictates that voters will choose Arredondo's replacement in a special election.
The school district placed Arredondo on administrative leave June 22, the day after Department of Public Safety Director Steve McCraw told a state Senate committee that police officers under the command of Arredondo could have ended the shooting within minutes of arriving, but inexplicably decided not to do so.
In a lengthy interview with The Texas Tribune in early June, Arredondo maintained he was not the incident commander and never ordered officers to stand down.
Whether Arredondo intends to resign as the school district police chief is unclear. A district spokesperson said Arredondo remains on administrative leave. His lawyer did not respond.
