Roe v. Wade, overturned: Scenes of despair and joy after a historic decision
Texans on both sides of the abortion debate marched, rallied and chanted after the U.S. Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade.
The U.S. Supreme Court ruled Friday to overturn Roe v. Wade, ending the constitutional right for women to have abortions. Demonstrations quickly sprang up across Texas, and thousands of people took to the streets to grieve or celebrate the high court’s decision. Below are images from Texas Tribune photojournalists in the nation’s capital, Austin, San Antonio, Houston, McAllen and Dallas.
