Watch live: Jazmin Cazares, sister of a Uvalde shooting victim, testifies before Texas legislative committee
A joint committee of the Texas legislature is meeting to examine strategies to prevent acts of violence after the shooting at an elementary school in Uvalde.
Sign up for The Brief, our daily newsletter that keeps readers up to speed on the most essential Texas news.
A joint committee of the Texas Legislature is meeting starting at 10 a.m. Thursday to discuss legislative solutions related to mass shootings after a gunman killed 21 people at an Uvalde elementary school last month.
The list of witnesses includes Jazmin Cazares, the sister of a Uvalde shooting victim; Andrew Pollack, the father of student shot in Parkland, Florida; and a raft of law enforcement, emergency management and education officials.
Jason Hester, a Department of Public Safety chief, will also speak.
Steve McCraw, the director of DPS, spoke for hours to a Senate committee hearing earlier this week, casting blame on Uvalde schools police Chief Pete Arredondo for the botched law enforcement reaction that resulted in law enforcement taking more than an hour to kill the shooter.
Join us Sept. 22-24 in person in downtown Austin for The Texas Tribune Festival and experience 100+ conversation events featuring big names you know and others you should from the worlds of politics, public policy, the media and tech — all curated by The Texas Tribune’s award-winning journalists. Buy tickets.
Quality journalism doesn't come free
Perhaps it goes without saying — but producing quality journalism isn't cheap. At a time when newsroom resources and revenue across the country are declining, The Texas Tribune remains committed to sustaining our mission: creating a more engaged and informed Texas with every story we cover, every event we convene and every newsletter we send. As a nonprofit newsroom, we rely on members to help keep our stories free and our events open to the public. Do you value our journalism? Show us with your support.Yes, I'll donate today