Join us in 21 minutes of silence for the 21 victims in the Uvalde school shooting
We’re joining other newsrooms in Texas by silencing our social media accounts for 21 minutes on Tuesday.
The Texas Tribune is joining other newsrooms in a moment of silence at noon Central time Tuesday to honor the 21 victims in last week’s mass shooting at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde.
Nineteen children and two teachers were killed May 24. Their names are:
- Makenna Lee Elrod
- Layla Salazar
- Maranda Mathis
- Nevaeh Bravo
- Jose Manuel Flores Jr.
- Xavier Lopez
- Tess Marie Mata
- Rojelio Torres
- Eliahna “Ellie” Amyah Garcia
- Eliahna A. Torres
- Annabell Guadalupe Rodriguez
- Jackie Cazares
- Uziyah Garcia
- Jayce Carmelo Luevanos
- Maite Yuleana Rodriguez
- Jailah Nicole Silguero
- Irma Garcia
- Eva Mireles
- Amerie Jo Garza
- Alexandria “Lexi” Aniyah Rubio
- Alithia Ramirez
You can join us and other newsrooms across the state by silencing your social media accounts for 21 minutes — one minute for each of the victims.
There are also various monetary donations you can make to help the community in Uvalde, including:
- The verified GoFundMe fundraisers put together by family members of shooting victims and nonprofit organizations.
- A memorial fund set up by Uvalde Consolidated Independent School District at First State Bank of Uvalde, where money can be sent through Zelle using the email robbschoolmemorialfund@gmail.com or through the mail to 200 E. Nopal St., Uvalde, TX 78801.
- The Robb School Memorial Fund set up by the city, which is taking checks at P.O. Box 799, Uvalde, TX 7880.
