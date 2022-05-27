 Skip to main content
TribCast

TribCast: Another terrible week in Texas

On this week’s episode, Matthew speaks with James and Jolie about the mass shooting at Robb Elementary and whether anything will be done to prevent another one.

by Matthew Watkins and Justin Dehn

Mourners in front of a memorial at Robb Elementary School on Thursday, May 26, 2022.
Mourners in front of a memorial at Robb Elementary School on Thursday, May 26, 2022 Credit: Lauren Witte for The Texas Tribune

Sign up for The Brief, our daily newsletter that keeps readers up to speed on the most essential Texas news.

On this week's episode, Matthew speaks with James and Jolie about the mass shooting at Robb Elementary and whether anything will be done to prevent another one.

Quality journalism doesn't come free

Perhaps it goes without saying — but producing quality journalism isn't cheap. At a time when newsroom resources and revenue across the country are declining, The Texas Tribune remains committed to sustaining our mission: creating a more engaged and informed Texas with every story we cover, every event we convene and every newsletter we send. As a nonprofit newsroom, we rely on members to help keep our stories free and our events open to the public. Do you value our journalism? Show us with your support.

Yes, I'll donate today