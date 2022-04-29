TribCast: Ross Ramsey reflects on four decades of Texas politics
On this week’s episode, Matthew, Evan and Alexa reminisce with Texas Tribune co-founder and Executive Editor Ross Ramey as he wraps up his last day of work.
Sign up for The Brief, our daily newsletter that keeps readers up to speed on the most essential Texas news.
On this week’s episode, Matthew, Evan and Alexa reminisce with Texas Tribune co-founder and Executive Editor Ross Ramey as he wraps up his last day of work.
Help mission-driven journalism flourish in Texas. The Texas Tribune relies on reader support to continue delivering news that informs Texans and engages with them. Donate now to join as a Texas Tribune member. Plus, give monthly or yearly now through May 5 and you’ll help unlock a $10K match. Give and double your impact today.
Quality journalism doesn't come free
Perhaps it goes without saying — but producing quality journalism isn't cheap. At a time when newsroom resources and revenue across the country are declining, The Texas Tribune remains committed to sustaining our mission: creating a more engaged and informed Texas with every story we cover, every event we convene and every newsletter we send. As a nonprofit newsroom, we rely on members to help keep our stories free and our events open to the public. Do you value our journalism? Show us with your support.Yes, I'll donate today