TribCast: Melissa Lucio gets a late reprieve

In this week’s episode, Matthew speaks with Jolie about the stay of execution in Lucio’s case and with Josh about property taxes in Texas.

by Matthew Watkins and Todd Wiseman

State Rep. Victoria Neave Criado, D-Dallas, speaks at a rally organized at Dallas City Hall to free Melissa Lucio on April 7…
State Rep. Victoria Neave Criado, D-Dallas, spoke earlier this month at a rally for Melissa Lucio at Dallas City Hall. Credit: Shelby Tauber for The Texas Tribune

