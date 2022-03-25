 Skip to main content
TribCast

TribCast: Two death penalty cases draw attention in Texas

In this week’s episode, Matthew speaks with Andrew about Texans’ role in the confirmation hearing of Ketanji Brown Jackson and two important death penalty cases.

by Matthew Watkins and Justin Dehn

Maggie Luna from Texas Center for Justice and Equity watches a press conference discussing the case of Melissa Lucio and the…
Maggie Luna from Texas Center for Justice and Equity watched a press conference Thursday at the state Capitol about the case of Melissa Lucio and the public push for her clemency. Credit: Sergio Flores for The Texas Tribune

