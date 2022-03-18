TribCast: Operation Lone Star and the terrible, horrible, no good, very bad week
Gov. Greg Abbott’s controversial border mission was subject to a slew of bad news this week, including a major shakeup at the Texas Military Department, whose top leader Abbott replaced.
Sign up for The Brief, our daily newsletter that keeps readers up to speed on the most essential Texas news.
In this week's episode, James speaks with Jolie and special guest Military Times staff reporter Davis Winkie about a brutal week for leaders on Operation Lone Star, Gov. Greg Abbott's controversial border mission to curb illegal immigration.
Davis and James talk about the challenges the Texas Military Department faces in trying to achieve the mission and the crushing morale problems among many service members, while Jolie discusses the ongoing legal challenges and potential constitutional violations of the rights of migrants arrested by state authorities.
Quality journalism doesn't come free
Perhaps it goes without saying — but producing quality journalism isn't cheap. At a time when newsroom resources and revenue across the country are declining, The Texas Tribune remains committed to sustaining our mission: creating a more engaged and informed Texas with every story we cover, every event we convene and every newsletter we send. As a nonprofit newsroom, we rely on members to help keep our stories free and our events open to the public. Do you value our journalism? Show us with your support.Yes, I'll donate today